After 26 Years, Iconic Boston Restaurant Closes

An iconic Boston, MA restaurant which received many an accolade closed at the tail end of 2024 citing financial stressors.

Boston native Barbara Lynch opened 'No. 9 Park' in 1998 and for the last 26 years found massive success along with cherished memories.

Lynch was celebrated for her creative use of local, seasonal ingredients and her ability to fuse French, Italian, and New England flavors, Lynch was also a pioneer in mentoring women in the culinary industry.

The fine dining restaurant was known for its Italian and French dishes as well as its wine.

In October of last year, it was announced that the restaurant would be closing as well as her other establishments. The financial burden was too much to bear.

“I am very proud of what I have achieved over three decades, creating these much-loved entities where so many of you chose to celebrate your special occasions,” Lynch said in a statement. “The harsh realities of the global pandemic and the many difficulties faced calls for significant investment, which neither myself nor my fellow shareholders are positioned to do.” -boston.com

No. 9 Park closed on December 31

Patrons are devastated at the closure of No. 9 Park right in Boston's Beacon Hill across from the state house which boasted a 4.5 rating on Google.

The food was outstanding, every single plate was wonderfully executed. The gnocchi stuffed with prunes was out of this world. But what really stood out was the care that every single employee took in making sure we had an amazing experience.

Our waiter John George was so incredibly knowledgeable about wine, and you could tell he had a genuine passion when describing each pairing. And the GM Bertilda has created a well oiled machine that stands out miles above the rest. I cannot recommend this dining establishment enough. They created an evening I’ll never forget. -Jess Nardizi

