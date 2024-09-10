AI Controlled Traffic Lights Installed in This Massachusetts City

Massachusetts residents have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers.

While New York might have the reputation of having the worst drivers in the U.S., I’d like to argue a strong case that Massholes (hey, it’s in the Oxford Dictionary) take the cake.

I think half the reason Massachusetts residents get a bad rap for their aggressive driving is because they're always mad about traffic. How much traffic you face certainly depends on where you live in the state. Rural areas might not see the congestion that larger cities like Boston and Worcester see daily, lest we forget the seasonal Cape Cod traffic.

Local officials are constantly looking at ways to improve traffic flow, especially in the great Boston area. Recently state officials increased the speed limit on a busy Massachusetts highway, and now they're turning to new advanced technology to help alleviate traffic congestion.

Boston, Massachusetts to Install AI Traffic Signals to Improve Traffic Flow

City Officials in Boston announced a new partnership with the team from Google's Project Green Light, which will oversee the installment of AI influenced traffic lights. Boston is only the second U.S. city to adopt the program, with Seattle being the first.

The new program, announced yesterday, includes the City of Boston, Streets Cabinet, and the Department of Innovation and Technology, and will improve traffic flow, and reduce stop-and-go traffic which in turn also cuts down on fuel emissions.

The technology uses “AI to model traffic patterns” to create signal timing recommendations that can reduce stop-and-go traffic, using five months' worth of analyzed traffic from hundreds of signalized intersections using AI and Google Maps driving trends.

Once given the "green light" (pun intended) Project Green Light then measures the impact on traffic patterns and provides this analysis to the city to continue monitoring for any needed changes.

Where Are Boston's AI Traffic Signals Located?

According to a press release from the city, at the intersections of Huntington Ave. & Opera Place and at Amory Street & Green Street, stop-and-go traffic has been reduced by over 50%.

Traffic engineers from Boston's Department of Transportation assess each recommendation for safety, feasibility, and effectiveness to determine if the recommendation could be implemented.