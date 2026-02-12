What is the Mass. Airbnb Sprinkler System Law?

Is this logical - or safetyism?

If you rent out your home on Airbnb or a similar platform in Massachusetts, a state law may require you to install a fire sprinkler system. Many hosts don't know this rule exists and ignoring it could be a costly mistake. I didn't know this rule, either.

The October 2017 Cutoff

Here's the key date every short-term rental host needs to know: October 17, 2017.

Under the revised Massachusetts state building code, any short-term rental property that was established after that date must have a basic 13D sprinkler system installed. If you started renting your home on Airbnb after October 17, 2017, this law likely applies to you.

A 13D system is a residential sprinkler system designed for single-family homes. It is less complex than the systems used in hotels or office buildings, but it still requires a licensed contractor to install, and it can cost thousands of dollars depending on the size of your home.

The Lodging House Rule

There's a second layer to the law. Under Massachusetts General Law Chapter 148, Section 26H, any home where six or more unrelated guests can rent rooms, even at different times, may be classified as a "lodging house." If your local fire chief makes that determination, you could face additional sprinkler requirements with a five-year window to comply.

This has become a real issue in Berkshire County, where short-term rentals are common in towns like Lenox, Stockbridge, and Great Barrington. The Berkshire Realtors Association has issued its own advisory urging local hosts to understand the law.

Other Rules That Apply

Massachusetts also requires Airbnb hosts to carry at least $1 million in liability insurance and register with the state for room occupancy tax purposes.

What Should You Do?

Contact your local fire department and a real estate attorney before listing your property. The rules are strict, and the sprinkler requirement is not optional.