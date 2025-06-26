Massachusetts is a fantastic place to live and visit. From picturesque Cape Cod beaches to the iconic Boston skyline and west to the beautiful mountains of the Berkshires, Massachusetts truly has something for everyone.

While Massachusetts is one of the most populous states in the U.S., it also sees a significant number of tourists and visitors annually. According to visitma.com, Massachusetts sees around 26.2 million domestic visitors and 2.4 million international visitors annually.

Given the number of visitors that flock to Massachusetts annually, tourism is an extremely viable industry, and perhaps no place is more visited in Massachusetts than Cape Cod.

Cape Cod incorporates all of Barnstable County, which is comprised of 15 towns, plus the islands of Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket, and the Elizabeth Islands. With almost 600 miles of shoreline, the Cape is one of the most popular beach destinations in New England.

Fourth of July weekend tends to be the busiest weekend of the summer season with hundreds of thousands flocking to the Cape. In an effort to deal with large crowds, three popular Cape Cod beaches made some policy changes.

Three Massachusetts Beach Towns Make Changes In Anticipation of Rowdy Crowds

In Dennis, restrictions on parking and alcohol consumption will be in place on Mayflower Beach, Chapin Memorial Beach, Bayview Beach, and West Dennis Beach.

There will be no daily parking passes allowed on July 4. Only residential, seasonal, or weekly pass holders will be permitted to enter.

Vehicles driving to Mayflower or Chapin Memorial Beach will be stopped at a checkpoint at New Boston Road and Beach Street, with additional checkpoints closer to the beaches.

In the areas and neighborhoods surrounding the beaches, a full parking ban will be enforced for the duration of July 4.

Zero-tolerance policy for alcohol, anyone caught drinking will be fined $50 and issued a citation, as well as have their drinks confiscated.

In Falmouth, police are also taking proactive measures to address illegal and disorderly behavior ahead of July 4.

Additional police presence to deter illegal activity

Officers deployed will be patrolling beaches, public parks, and residential neighborhoods to enforce liquor laws, specifically underage drinking.

Chatham is imposing specific regulations for the Independence Day weekend as well.

South-facing beaches and Lighthouse Beach are closing an hour early on July 4 weekend.

Parking lots will close at 9 p.m. and the beaches will be cleared soon afterwards.