Massive Retailer Will Close Over 20 Massachusetts Stores On The Same Day

Easter will be here soon, and many Massachusetts folks will sit down for a nice dinner. Whether in a restaurant or a home-cooked meal, it's an opportunity for the family to celebrate the holiday together in one place.

For those hosting the holiday this year, it's important to know that preparation is key in pulling off a successful dinner. My wife and I will be hosting the meal again, and we have been taking the smart route by purchasing what we can for the April 20 holiday ahead of time.

When we do our weekly grocery shopping, I'll grab a few jars of gravy, canned vegetables (you know, items that have a long shelf life), and even Easter-themed dinner plates and cups. The less we have to purchase right before Easter, the less stress we'll endure. We are doing everything to ensure we don't have to make a grocery run on Easter Sunday.

Sometimes, it happens, and people have to run out on Easter hoping that something is open so they can grab that last-minute ingredient they forgot to purchase before the holiday. It's good to know which stores will be open and which ones will be closed on Easter Sunday.

We noted in past articles that Walmart stores in Massachusetts will be open on April 20, but stores like Target and Costco will not. Now, we have learned of another big retail chain that will close its doors on Easter.

As confirmed on its website, discount supermarket retail chain Aldi will be closed on Easter-Sunday. This includes all 22 stores in Massachusetts. Whether you shop at the Dartmouth, Worcester, Springfield, or any of the Aldi stores, the chain will be closed on April 20. If you're an Aldi shopper, plan ahead and get to the store for your holiday items before Sunday, April 20.

