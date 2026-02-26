Food recalls occur daily, and another food item has been added to the recall list, which affects residents in Massachusetts and the Berkshires. If you shop at Aldi, you'll want to check your freezer.

According to a recall alert issued by Aldi, the popular Bremer Style Meatballs are being recalled effective February 23, 2026.

More Details

Rosina Food Products, Inc. has voluntarily recalled the Bremer Italian Style Meatballs due to a potential contamination with foreign material, specifically metal. Upon discovery, Aldi immediately removed the product from store shelves.

Product Description:

Bremer Italian Style Meatballs (32-oz. bag).

Best By Date: 10/30/2026 (Timestamps between 17:08 through 18:20 printed on back of label)

Product Image

Where Were the Meatballs Sold?

The frozen meatballs were sold in 35 states, including Massachusetts.

Has Anyone Sustained Injuries from Consuming the Product?

According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service: U.S. Department of Agriculture (FSIS), there have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a health care provider.

What Should I Do If I Have These Meatballs in My Home?

Aldi recommends discarding the product immediately or returning the product to your local store for a full refund. There is one Aldi store in Berkshire County.

Berkshire County Aldi Location (1)

Pittsfield

898 Crane Ave

(855) 955-2534

Hours: 8:30 am - 8 pm, 7 days a week

Contact Information

If you have any questions about the affected product, you can contact Rosina Food Products Inc. by calling 1-888-767-4621 or emailing CService@rosina.com

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

