The holidays are a time of giving, sharing, and spending time with loved ones. It's also a time when eating comes into play. Whether it's cookies, crackers, candies, dinners, or pies, the holiday season is when people tend to indulge a little more than the rest of the year.

I always look forward to Christmas cookies and the big dinner on Christmas Day. Sometimes I don't even eat breakfast (I know, it's a bad habit) because I'm looking forward to stuffing my face with all of the food that comes along with the Christmas holiday.

Aldi Brings Back Popular Ice Cream Flavors for the Holidays

If you are a big fan of holiday treats, then there are a couple out there you may want to try or have been waiting to make a return. Aldi has brought back its popular store brand Sundae Shoppe seasonal ice cream flavors, including Peppermint Bark and Maple Pecan. Both pints are being sold for $2.49

Peppermint Bark is made with premium peppermint ice cream, blended with peppermint bark and mint fudge swirls. The Maple Pecan flavor features premium maple ice cream with a decadent caramel swirl, sprinkled with pecan pieces.

According to The U.S. Sun, customers are raving about the ice cream flavors on social media. In addition, I found a review of these two flavors from a couple who posted a video on YouTube, and they get pretty detailed about each flavor. This video was posted on December 17, 2025. So, it's very recent.

Massachusetts Folks Have Easy Access to These Seasonal Ice Cream Favorites

The great thing for Massachusetts residents is that these ice cream flavors are very accessible to Bay Staters, as Aldi has 23 stores throughout Massachusetts, including Worcester, Springfield, Pittsfield, and 20 other locations. You can see the list of Aldi locations in Massachusetts by going here.

