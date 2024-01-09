ALERT: 5 Trees Likely To Knock Out Power In Massachusetts

The entire state of Massachusetts is under a weather alert for Tuesday and Wednesday as we deal with Winter Storm Finn. Heavy rain and wind is imminent for the eastern part of the state whereas the storm will start as snow in the western part and transition to rain as temperatures rise across the commonwealth.

Eversource and National Grid Warning of Power Outages

With winds forecasted to blow over 40 and 50 MPH at times with this storm, being prepared is key, but what trees are the most venerable in a storm like this in Massachusetts?

5 Trees in Massachusetts Likely to Fall in a storm and cause damage and knock power out

Any tree that is weak at the time of a storm can succumb to wind and fall. Trees that are dead, full of fungus, rotted roots, have double trunks, are all susceptible to break and collapse. These are the most common however.

1. Eastern White Pine

These trees are super tall and have lightweight wood.

2. Bradford Pear

Known for it's unpleasant smell.

3. Silver Maple

Tall and fast growing, these trees can be seen along creeks and waterways as well as open sunlight.

4. Poplar

5. Willow

Information provided by americanclimbers.com

Winter Storm Finn for Tuesday and Wednesday in Massachusetts

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

Eversource

National Grid

Winter Storm Finn is likely to bring heavy rain and heavy wind to Massachusetts from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.