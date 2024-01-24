Cameras are ubiquitous in today's society. The technology can provide footage of evidence to help solve crimes as well as catch people in acts of nefarious behavior. With that said, it's no surprise people fall victim to email phishing attempts. I just received one in my inbox today which prompted an on-air conversation about it on today's radio show.

Alert! Beware of Fake Traffic Citations in Massachusetts

Photitos2016 Photitos2016 loading...

Example Copy of a Fake Traffic Citation Email

Dear. Mr./Ms. Slater

Our traffic cameras recorded you running a red light on January 14, 2024. As such, you have been charged with a traffic citation.

You may contest this citation in court, or pay the fine online at ---. You may do so no sooner than January 27, 2024, and no later than January 31, 2024.

Thank You for your attention,

Department of Transportation

Artur Artur loading...

Things to notice about the SCAM.

The camera thing is absolutely believable, however, this email is so vague. No license plate, no make or color of the car, no photograph of what "they" captured, no location of the alleged infraction, no city or town, it goes on and on. If you've got a guilty conscience and drive fast, you may be tricked and end up clicking the link and paying money to some scammer. Another thing to point out is the lack of authenticity to the email. It's signed "Department of Transportation".

Community Speed Watch Support Police Christopher Furlong loading...

While most tickets come from an officer pulling a driver over and writing it within his or her presence, some tickets come in the mail. When a traffic camera usage sends a ticket through the mail to the driver for his or her traffic violation, he or she may not be on guard against online scams. Then, payment for a fake ticket provides the scam artist with a way to steal funds from the person. However, the state and local government and law enforcement agencies do not usually use email or online action to complete ticketing and other processes. It is important to contact the state police department with the ticket number to discover if it is a valid ticket. hg.org

Always Stay on Alert Massachusetts!