Alert! Check This Mass. Sex Offenders List Before Kids Trick-Or-Treat

The point of this post is surely not to fear monger, but there are some people out there with not the best intentions. Knowing where the registered sex offenders are in your Massachusetts neighborhood can pretty valuable information.

A Warning to Parents Before Trick-Or-Treat in Massachusetts

A sex offender is anyone who lives, works, or attends school in Massachusetts who has been convicted of a sex offense, been adjudicated as a youthful offender or as a delinquent juvenile for a sex offense, been released from incarceration, parole, probation supervision, or custody with the Department of Youth Services for a sex offense conviction or adjudication and been adjudicated as a sexually dangerous person, or a person released from civil commitment anytime from August 1, 1981.

The three levels of registered sex offenders in Massachusetts are organized as follows:

Level 1 -Level one sex offenders have a low risk of re-offending and pose a low degree of danger to the public.

Level 2 - Level two sex offenders have a moderate risk of re-offending and pose a moderate degree of danger to the public. The public can only access level two offender data on the internet for sex offenders classified after July 12, 2013.

Level 3 - Level three sex offenders have a high risk of re-offending and pose a high degree of danger to the public. Information about them is publicly available.

Worcester County has the most registered sex offenders in the state of Massachusetts with 996 living there.

Besides the islands of Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard, Franklin County has the lowest with 123 registered sex offenders.

Sex Offender Laws and Halloween

Sex offenders in Massachusetts can't drive an ice cream truck but they can hand out Halloween candy.

Massachusetts is pretty low on the list of most registered sex offenders in the country, but better to be safe than sorry.