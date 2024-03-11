ALERT: Dangerous Tree Types Likely To Knock Out Power In MA
A wind advisory is in effect for some parts of Massachusetts on Monday, a gale warning for others. The unseasonable March temperatures are on hold for today as winds in the western part of of the state could gust to 40 MPH, gale force in the eastern part. Temps will hit the upper 50's to 60 by Wednesday.
Eversource and National Grid Warns of Power Outages When Winds Pick Up
You'll likely see a text in Massachusetts from your power company alerting you of potential downed lines when winds are in the forecast. Which trees are most likely to fall, though?
5 Trees in Massachusetts Likely to Fall in a storm and cause damage and knock power out
Any tree that is weak at the time of a storm can succumb to wind and fall. Trees that are dead, full of fungus, rotted roots, have double trunks, are all susceptible to break and collapse. These are the most common however.
1. Eastern White Pine
These trees are super tall and have lightweight wood.
2. Bradford Pear
Known for it's unpleasant smell.
3. Silver Maple
Tall and fast growing, these trees can be seen along creeks and waterways as well as open sunlight.
4. Poplar
These trees are known for their rapid growth, which makes them an excellent choice for those seeking quick shade or a fast-growing windbreak.
5. Willow
Most common in the country, the (weeping willow), is one of the most famous willows in the US. It is a medium-sized tree that grows to 80 feet but has a short lifespan, ranging from 40-75 years.
Information provided by americanclimbers.com
Eversource
National Grid
Last week's storm gusts were anywhere between 40-90 MPH in parts of Massachusetts. Scattered downed power lines and trees were widespread.
