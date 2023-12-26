ALERT: Massachusetts Issues Statement On 2024 Minimum Wage

As Christmas fades into the distance and we look forward to the new year here in Massachusetts, some changes are on the horizon for 2024. Massachusetts voters in 2022 voted for a new dental insurance law that will take effect on Jan. 1, but what about minimum wage for the bay state.

ALERT: Massachusetts Issues Reminder On 2024 Minimum Wage

The official Massachusetts State Government website recently posted the following:

The 2023 increase is the final of a 5-year deal; there are no increases planned for 2024. Further increases must be approved either by the legislature or by the people via a ballot question. -mass.gov

There was some confusion earlier in the year when a staffing website was reporting that Massachusetts' minimum wage was going to bump up $1.25, but that was quickly debunked.

There are 16 states in the country with planned increases, however, Massachusetts for the time being will remain at $15.00 an hour.

States with increased minimum wages for 2024

California : The minimum wage will increase to $16 per hour effective January 1, 2024 for all employers, regardless of size 2 .

: The minimum wage will increase to per hour effective January 1, 2024 for all employers, regardless of size . New Jersey : The minimum wage will increase to $15 per hour effective January 1, 2024 for most employers.

: The minimum wage will increase to per hour effective January 1, 2024 for most employers. New York : The minimum wage will increase to $16 per hour in New York City and the counties of Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester, and to $15 per hour in all other parts of the state effective January 1, 2024.

: The minimum wage will increase to per hour in New York City and the counties of Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester, and to per hour in all other parts of the state effective January 1, 2024. Connecticut : The minimum wage will increase to $15 per hour effective July 1, 2023 and will be adjusted annually based on the cost of living.

: The minimum wage will increase to per hour effective July 1, 2023 and will be adjusted annually based on the cost of living. Hawaii and Illinois : The minimum wage will increase to $14 per hour effective January 1, 2024.

and : The minimum wage will increase to per hour effective January 1, 2024. Maine : The minimum wage will increase to $15 per hour effective January 1, 2024.

: The minimum wage will increase to per hour effective January 1, 2024. Maryland: The minimum wage will increase to $15 per hour effective January 1, 2024.