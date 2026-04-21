Just Announced: Legendary Rock Star to Perform at the Big E! This Fall

Folks across Massachusetts look forward to the fun, games and of course, the food that the Big E brings to our corner of the state every fall. A staple of the season in Massachusetts, nothing is as bittersweet as summer ending and transitional into fall as the fairgrounds are transformed.

Besides, butter carving, carnival rides, and spectacular shopping the Big E offers it also brings musical acts from all over the globe to Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the years, artists like Diana Ross, Dolly Parton, Lynyrd Skynard, and even Destiny's Child have graced the stage at different points in their careers and this year's musical line-up is shaping up to be spectacular.

Big E! Announced Iconic Rock n' Roll Artist to Perform Summer of 2026

On the heels of announcing Grammy-award winning rapper Ice Cube would be performing on the iconic fairgrounds this summer, a rock n' roll legend has also been announced.

In a post to social media, the Big E! has announced that Alice Cooper will be taking the main stage this fair season.



Alice Cooper, born Vincent Damon Furnier on February 4, 1948, is known as "The Godfather of Shock Rock". Fusing theatrical horror with hard rock, he gained fame in the 1970s with hits like "School's Out" and "Billion Dollar Babies," and is now bringing that energy to western Massachusetts.

Cooper is slated to take the stage on September 19, 2026. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 24 at 10 am.