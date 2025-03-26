‘All-Time Best Rapper’ Will Play Mass. Venue On June 27

One of the best rappers of all time is heading to beautiful Western Massachusetts this summer to perform live with the Boston Pops.

Nas is considered to be one of the best of the best when it comes to his craft. Consistently at the top of the list when people reference the best rappers of all time, he is up there with Jay-Z, Eminem, Tupac, Biggy, Snoop and more.

'All-Time Best Rapper' Will Play Western Mass. On June 27: Nas

Tanglewood Music Festival - Facebook Tanglewood Music Festival - Facebook loading...

Nas will perform at Tanglewood Center for the Arts in Lenox, MA in June as part of their popular artist series.

Hip-hop mogul Nas makes his Tanglewood debut June 27 with the Boston Pops. A Grammy award winner and 16-time nominee, Nas has released 15 albums beginning in 1994. Nas was third on Billboard’s list of 50 all-time best rappers.

He has collaborated on live performances with the National Symphony Orchestra, Rhode Island Philharmonic, Colorado Symphony and Las Vegas Philharmonic. -berkshireeagle.com

Tickets for Nas go on sale starting April 2 at tanglewood.org

The iconic rapper didn't have a ton of mainstream radio hits, but his catalog is deep. The average person would probably remember "If I Ruled The World" (96) and "I Can" (02).

Nas joins other popular artist series performers like Bonnie Raitt, John Legend, Barenaked Ladies, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sugar Ray, Fastball, Jon Batiste, Graham Nash, James Taylor and more.

It never ceases to amaze me what people are willing to spend money on. I spent some time in new car sales for a bit back in the aughts and learned that if people see the value in something, they'll pay. Well, apparently people see the value in live shows. These prices are insane.

Gillette Stadium has announced some pretty great shows this year and the prices reflect that, especially Coldplay. The band announced back in October that they have just two more albums left in them before they retire.

"46664 - Give One Minute Of Your Life To AIDS" Concert - Show Getty Images loading...

Coldplay: July 15 and 16

"Music of the Spheres Tour" will be stopping at Gillette in Foxborough this summer for two shows and the cheap floor tickets are anywhere from $415 - $583. Average ticket prices anywhere else are cited above $1000 (resale). To be as fair, the production level on this tour is significant, plus the band is iconic.

Post Malone and Jelly Roll: May 31

These guys who both have released country and rap albums are heading to Massachusetts this summer as well. Prices are high for this show as well, not as bad as Coldplay, however. Average ticket prices for this concert are around $670 - $687.

Gillette Stadium 2025

The legendary AC/DC will be performing on May 4.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA who just did the Super bowl will be live on May 12.

The Weeknd will be playing on June 10 and 11.

George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Parker McCollum on June 21.

Morgan Wallen will be playing two shows, Aug. 22 and 23.

