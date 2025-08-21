‘Allston Christmas’ Is Coming To Massachusetts – What Is It?

Boston, Massachusetts is the number 4 spot on the top ten list of cities people travel to for Labor Day weekend in the U.S.

Why? What is so fun about Boston on Labor Day? Sox making a run for the playoffs? One of the reasons listed - Allston Christmas. -bostondiscoveryguide.com

What is 'Allston Christmas'?

Allston Christmas is a quirky tradition in Boston - it happens when college students and other renters move out of their apartments. They leave behind unwanted items like couches, lamps, clothes, and kitchen stuff on the sidewalks. Anyone can pick these things up for free. It's like finding gifts under a tree, which is why people call it "Christmas" in Allston. This event turns the streets into a big, free yard sale, but it also creates a mess with trash and traffic! -yahoo.com

It takes place every year around September 1. That's the day when about 70% of Boston's apartment leases end and new ones begin. Items start appearing on curbs as early as mid-August, but the peak is on moving day. In 2025, with the date being late August now, it's coming up soon.

When did the Allston Christmas tradition start

The moving tradition started long ago. Back in 1899, newspapers reported people moving in mass around September 1 to prepare for school and winter. Before that, moves happened in spring, but it shifted to fall. The fun name "Allston Christmas" is more recent. It got popular in the 2010s. One early mention comes from a 2013 video idea during a move. A brewery even named a beer after it in 2019.

Is it just Allston?

It's not only in Allston. The moving chaos spreads to nearby spots like Brighton, Brookline, Fenway, and South Boston. Allston just gets the spotlight because of its many students from schools like Boston University.

People don't usually travel from far away for it. It's mostly a local thing. Boston residents and students scour the streets for deals. No reports show out-of-towners coming just to grab free stuff. Instead, locals join "trash walks" or use apps like Buy Nothing groups to share finds.

This event shows Boston's student vibe and recycling spirit, but watch out for bedbugs or bad weather!