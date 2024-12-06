Amazon Has a Health Warning for Massachusetts Online Shoppers

Massachusetts has seen many brick-and-mortar stores struggle to stay open due to changes in shopping trends. Many folks are shopping online as they can search for better prices. In addition, online shopping is convenient as you don't have to leave your house and can purchase items with your fingertips.

With the holiday season here, many people are buying presents for people on their shopping lists on Amazon. With next-day and two-day shipping for Prime members, shopping on Amazon is hard to pass up. Plus, their system for returns and refunds is simple.

Amazon recently announced that its Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday holiday shopping event—from November 21 through December 2—was its biggest ever compared to the same 12-day period ending on Cyber Monday in prior years. The deal event saw record sales and a record number of items sold. Undoubtedly, many of those sales were from Massachusetts residents including Boston, Springfield, Worcester, and throughout the Bay State. It should come as no surprise that Amazon is the fourth most popular site in the United States.

If you are shopping on Amazon for the holidays or any day of the year, Amazon workers are begging you to refrain from putting your delivered packages on your bed or kitchen counters.

One Amazon delivery driver named Alex said that putting your packages on your bed and/or countertops is a gross habit. With all of the house-to-house deliveries that Amazon delivery drivers make daily, their hands get covered in dirt, dust motes, smoke, and germs. Those germs get on the packages including yours. Putting those packages on an eating surface or where you sleep is a recipe for sickness and other health issues.

Moving forward, when you receive your Amazon packages, open them right away preferably in a place that isn't close to an eating area or where you sleep, and then throw away the outer envelopes or boxes immediately. I dispose of mine in my garage trash buckets or recycling bins. Don't forget to wash your hands immediately after handling the packages. You'll be doing your health and the health of others a favor.

