New Amazon Prime Policy to Affect Massachusetts Customers

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and of course plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to many independent retailers, from bookstores to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

While Massachusetts is home to plenty of brick-and-mortar retailers, online shopping is still quite prevalent with Bay State residents, specifically Amazon. Nationwide. 92% of online shoppers use Amazon, and that rings true in Massachusetts as well. A new change to the company's return policy will affect those Massachusetts shoppers.

Amazon Makes Major Changes to Prime Policy for Massachusetts Shoppers

Amazon Prime is a subscription-based service that the online mega retailer offers to customers, which includes, amongst other things, "free" two-day shipping. While the option has been popular with Massachusetts shoppers for two decades, originally being offered in 2005 for $79.

Now, in 2025, the service costs customers $139 annually, and the company just announced a major change. Starting this next month, you will no longer be able to share free shipping with someone outside of your household. Previously, customers were allowed to share free shipping with folks who had a different mailing address, but starting October 1, 2025 that will change.