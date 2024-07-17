Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Goodrich

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Goodrich, a handsome 5-year-old American bulldog, who arrived at Berkshire Humane Society after his owner sadly passed away. Now, this big “goofball” is looking for a place to call his own.

Since Goodrich was used to being with his owner constantly, he has a bit of a hard time being left alone and has a tendency to sing the songs of his people. Due to this, a home setting with no shared walls where his people are home more often would be wonderful!

Goodrich loves being anywhere his human friends are and he’s up for any adventure including walks, hikes, romping around the pen, and of course, snuggle time. Goodrich can be strong on a leash but walks well for the most part.

Goodrich did live with another dog and cat, but unfortunately, they did not get along well, so now he’s looking for a home where he can be the king of the castle. Goodrich would do best in a home with children aged 13 and older.

If you think he could be the perfect new family member for you, please call the Berkshire Humane Society kennel staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126 to learn more about him and potentially take him home!

Goodrich’s adoption fee is waived through July 21st thanks to a grant from Best Friends Animal Society.