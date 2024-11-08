Massachusetts residents continue to witness and experience business closures. It seems like no business is off-limits and we hear about another closure in the Bay State daily. Retailers, hardware stores, restaurants, pharmacies, and banks are all shutting down locations as people continue to struggle and shopping habits have changed.

Massachusetts is about to witness another retailer closing its doors as furniture chain American Freight is shuttering all of its stores including four in Massachusetts. According to a press release from the furniture chain's parent company Franchise Group Inc. (FRG), American Freight is closing down as part of a restructuring plan. FRG is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and the proceedings began this past weekend. Here's what FRG said about shutting down all of its American Freight locations.

FRG has determined to wind down American Freight, which has struggled due to sustained inflation and macroeconomic challenges facing the large durable goods sector. It will be commencing store closing sales at locations nationwide and online on November 5.

While it will be sad for some to see this furniture company come to an end the good news is you can get some good deals on products just in time for the holidays. American Freight has been posting several deals on its Facebook page to entice people to shop and take advantage of holiday sales.

American Freight has four Massachusetts locations that will be closing including the following:

2 Fairhaven Commons Way in Fairhaven (339) 788-5100

890 Suffield St in Agawam (413) 930-4884

133 Mariano S Bishop Blvd in Fall River (508) 646-0054

1000 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury (508) 845-1800

