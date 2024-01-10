America’s #1 Drunkest State Borders Massachusetts

Drinkers in Massachusetts are forced to think about how much alcohol they consume in a weekly basis every new year when their friends start talking about "Dry January".

Just how drunk is Massachusetts compared to the other states?

This 30 day break from booze started in 2013 in the U.K and caught the attention of Americans soon there after. "Damp January" seems to be a thing in 2024 for folks who don't want to completely give it up for the entire month.

Dry January

Abstaining from alcohol can improve your health rather quickly. Your mental health gets better as anxiety starts to fade, you're less tired, you sleep better, your skin health improves, your gut health returns to normal. It makes people think why they drink at all.

Full Transparency: if you've ever drank, you know how amazingly fun it can be

Drinking too much though is really terrible for your health. It's literally a poison, a very addictive poison.

Massachusetts' Alcohol Consumption

Beer, wine, spirits, whatever your drink of choice is, Massachusetts ranks #38 in the country for gallons drank per capita.

The average person drinks 29.6 gallons of alcohol a year.

New Hampshire's Alcohol Consumption

Massachusetts' friend to the north, however, comes in number one. New Hampshire consumes the most alcohol in the U.S., averaging 59.9 gallons a year! Vermont is next on the list with 49.4 gallons a year consumed.

Tolerance is a funny thing. 59 gallons a year to a regular drinker whose habitual behaviors have them drinking 12 beers a night along with 3 nips does not seem like much, whereas the one glass of wine person on Christmas thinks that amount of alcohol is abhorrent.

