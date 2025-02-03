One of America’s Best Egg Brands is Sold in Massachusetts

One of America&#8217;s Best Egg Brands is Sold in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is feeling the effects of the bird flu outbreak. While there are pockets of the state that are dealing with direct impacts of the bird flu many Massachusetts folks are having difficulty finding high-quality eggs. I was at the grocery store recently and the egg options were slim pickings.

The Price of Eggs is Increasing

In addition to eggs becoming harder to find, the price of eggs has soared. NBC News reports, that in the week ending Jan. 18, a dozen yolks cost $5.29, a steep climb from February 2024, when the price was a little over $3.50 a dozen, data compiled by the NIQ consumer research group shows.  Talk about sticker shock.

One of the Best Egg Brands in America is Sold in Massachusetts 

Now if you're lucky enough to have egg choices, if Eggland's Best is on the shelf grab them. According to 24/7 Wall St. Eggland's Best is one of the best brands around. When there aren't egg shortages you can usually find them anywhere throughout Massachusetts including Boston, Worcester, Springfield, etc., and you probably can still find the brand although it may be a little more expensive in present times.  Some of the New England supermarkets have them available on their websites.

Here's an excerpt of 24/7 Wall Street's review of Eggland's Best

Independent tests have determined that Eggland’s Best eggs are much higher in vitamin E, with more omega-3 fatty acids and iodine than some other eggs. An alternative to their plastic packaging would be a welcome change, but overall the Easter Bunny approves of Eggland’s Best.

Other brands that landed on 24/7 Wall Street's list of egg brands to consider include:

  • Happy Egg Company
  • Pete and Gerry's
  • Store Brand eggs
  • Vital Farms
  • Eggs from your local hometown market

The website indicates that the absolute best eggs are your own. That's right, the ones that your own hens produce. If you're not set up to raise hens and produce your own eggs any of the brands we just listed should do the trick. Enjoy!

