America’s Best Grocery Store Donuts are Sold in Massachusetts

June 6th is National Donut Day, and people throughout Massachusetts will be enjoying their favorites. Whether the donuts come from the local bakery, the grocery store, or Dunkin', many people throughout the Bay State will be enjoying these delicious pastries on Friday.

Speaking of the grocery store, if you want to turn National Donut Day into a weekend celebration, there is one brand of donut that you may want to grab and put in your grocery cart.

According to The Takout, Entenmann's is the best grocery store donuts you can buy. Here's what The Takeout had to say about these classic donuts.

Entenmann's enjoys a reputation as the fancier, more high-end packaged pastry and baked product brand. If the donuts the company makes are any indication, it's with good reason. Both multi-flavor assortments of cake-style donuts purchased — the Classic variety pack and Softees — included examples that could pass for just-baked, independent-shop developed and baked donuts. The dough is so soft, bouncy, and delicate in the regular Entenmann's donuts; the makeup of a Softees donut is downright spongy. Every flavor represented, from powdered sugar to old fashioned to cinnamon-dusted to the chocolate crusted and more, tasted airy and fresh right out of the box and then virtually the same several days later.

I would have to agree with the statement. Entemann's is the next level up from your everyday grocery store donut. They're like potato chips: you can't eat just one. The great news is that Entemann's donuts are readily available. You can find them at almost any chain grocery store and some department stores. So, whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts, you can enjoy some Entemann's donuts on National Donut Day and beyond.

