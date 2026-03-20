America’s Best Restaurants Show Filming in Berkshire County Next Week

America's Best Restaurants will be filming in Berkshire County next week.

What is America's Best Restaurants?

According to its website, America's Best Restaurants is your ultimate guide to discovering and enjoying local dining experiences across the United States! ABR is passionate about showcasing the best eateries in your neighborhood and supporting local businesses.

What Does ABR Produce?

The site also states that ABR also produces delicious articles, videos, and interviews that highlight the unique flavors, talented chefs, and passionate owners that make up the diverse American culinary scene. ABR has a roadshow featured on YouTube.

What If I Want to Get My Restaurant Featured on the ABR Roadshow? Can I Apply?

Your restaurant can apply to be featured on the ABR Roadshow. There is an application that you can fill out by going here.

Not a Restaurant Owner or Employee? You Can Nominate a Local Restaurant to Be Considered for the ABR Roadshow Program

In addition to applying to be on ABR's Roadshow, you can nominate a restaurant by going here.

The ABR Roadshow is Coming to Berkshire County and Will Film at Two Local Restaurants on March 24

America's Best Restaurants Roadshow will be filming at two Berkshire County restaurants on March 24th, including the following:

M & J’s Taste of Home Diner — Adams, MA

Tuesday, March 24

9:00 AM Eastern

A restored 1949 Worcester Lunch Car focused on scratch-made comfort food and strong community ties.

Shire Tavern — Dalton, MA

Tuesday, March 24

2:00 PM Eastern

A former brewery space turned community hub with a tavern-style menu and local events.

It will be fun to see these two Berkshire restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow in the future.

LOOK: Top pizza chains in the US 30 biggest pizza chains in the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. To help you find your next slice, Stacker examined PMQ Pizza Magazine's 2025 Pizza Power report to round up thein the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. Gallery Credit: Stacker