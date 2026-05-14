You Can Get America’s Best Selling Cereal Pretty Much Anywhere in Massachusetts

We all have our favorite foods. Some healthy, some maybe not so much. I was raised on cereal and still eat it for breakfast often. I'm pretty much down for anything from cereals like Shredded Wheat and Raisin Bran to the sugar cereals that kids love so much, including Frosted Flakes, Golden Crisp, and Fruity Peebles. There aren't too many cereals I won't eat. I'll take the good, bad, and ugly.

One cereal I thoroughly enjoy also happens to be the best-selling cereal brand in the U.S. That brand is Cheerios. Mashed wrote that General Mills' Cheerios surpassed all cereals with an estimated 139.1 million boxes sold and annual sales totaling $435.9 million in 2023. Believe it or not, it's the original Cheerios that is the frontrunner. While some of the sweeter versions of the popular brand have sold well, it's Cheerios (the original) that is top banana. Mashed stated the following:

Honey Nut Cheerios, the top choice in Mashed's ranking of 22 Cheerios flavors, did pretty well, too — it ranked third in U.S. sales, with 129.3 million boxes sold, raking in $421.7 million in sales. Kellogg's Frosted Flakes placed second in boxes sold with 132.3 million, but earned less than Honey Nut Cheerios, with $412.6 million in annual sales.

General Mills Quarterly Profits Jump 51 Percent Getty Images loading... Cheerios (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Cheerios is simple and a healthier option compared to other brands, which could be a reason why the original version sells so well. The nice thing is that Cheerios is easy to find. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Pittsfield, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts, you can easily buy a box of Cheerios at any grocery store, department store, convenience store, and so on. It's no wonder people love the classic cereal so much.

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