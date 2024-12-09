One of America’s Top 3 Caring Cities is in Massachusetts

The holiday season continues to roll on and while it's the time of year to purchase gifts for loved ones, it's also the time of year to help those in need. Whether you donate to a charity, volunteer some time at a soup kitchen, or go to a nursing home and sing some carols to folks who may not have many visitors or family to spend time with this season, just taking a little time with those folks will make a bigger difference than you'll probably ever know. Regarding "caring" one Massachusetts city is doing an excellent job.

Massachusetts is Home to One of America's Top Three Caring Cities

WalletHub recently released a study identifying the most caring cities in America. WalletHub defines caring as having a connection with others and being concerned for their wellbeing. The site mentions that caring can be expressed in a variety of ways from volunteering, monetary donations, etc. Massachusetts is represented nicely on the list as Boston is the third most caring city in America going into 2025. WalletHub stated the following:

The most caring cities donate a lot of money to charity and have high volunteer rates, but being a caring city overall requires much more than just giving time or money. In the top cities, like Virginia Beach, VA, Scottsdale, AZ and Boston, residents also display their care for others by working in professions that help others, like teaching, social work, firefighting and medicine, at high rates. In addition, the top cities have low crime rates, environmentally-friendly residents and low rates of poverty and homelessness.

It would be nice to see some other Massachusetts cities listed in the study perhaps Worcester or Springfield but Boston landing in the number three position is nothing to brush off. Great job to Massachusetts' biggest city. You can get more details and view the entire list by going here.

