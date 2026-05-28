America’s Fave Supermarket Chain Is Opening New Stores In 15 States, Including Massachusetts
Massachusetts residents may already know this, but according to a recent nationwide poll, America's favorite supermarket has 26 stores in the Commonwealth. However, the majority of them are in the eastern part of the state.
Western Mass only has ONE location. That may soon change. A report from the American Customer Satisfaction Index says the only Western Massachusetts location for Trader Joe's is in Hadley. At 375 Russell Street, to be precise.
According to ACSI, the new #1 best-rated supermarket chain, Trader Joe's, has officially surpassed Publix and Costco as the top grocery chain in America. And there are only 8 states that do not have at least one Trader Joe's store, believe it or not.
Perhaps, we will see a location in Berkshire County soon! According to Trader Joe's website, they plan to open over 20 new stores in several states in 2026. And, YES, Massachusetts is one of the states that will see new locations.
Trader Joe's already opened a new location in Connecticut, plus 3 other locations earlier this year, so the company is not wasting any time. Sadly, it appears that the two new locations in the Bay State will be located in Quincy and Reading.
Don't give up hope, though, Berkshire County residents. As Trader Joe's popularity continues to grow in leaps and bounds, it's only a matter of time before we get a new location to call our own in the Beautiful Berkshires!
BTW, here are the top 10 for America's Best Retailers (Supermarkets), according to ACSI's report:
- Trader Joe's
- Publix (one of my all-time favorites)
- H-E-B
- Sam's Club (Walmart)
- Aldi
- Costco
- Whole Foods (Amazon)
- Shop Rite
- Target
- Ahold Delhaize USA (Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Hannaford...)
To take a look at the full survey, please visit ACSI's website here. For more on new Trader Joe's locations opening soon, visit the company's website here. I can't wait to experience for myself what everybody who shops there raves about.
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