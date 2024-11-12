Massachusetts is known as the founding place for many of the delicious treats we eat today. For example, Friendly's ice cream was founded in Springfield while Fluff was founded in Somerville and first manufactured in Lynn. If you have never had a Fluffernutter (two pieces of bread with peanut butter and fluff between them) you don't know what you're missing out on. Plus, you can't forget about Boston Cream Pie, Cape Cod Potato Chips, Fig Newtons and more. They were all invented in Massachusetts.

America's Favorite Cookie Was Founded in Massachusetts

Another treat that Americans eat regularly is the chocolate chip cookie which was also founded in Massachusetts. According to The Sugar Association, the original recipe was created in the late 1930s by Ruth Wakefield who famously ran the Toll House restaurant in Whitman, Massachusetts. The delicious mix of crispy cookie and melted chocolate chunks first appeared in her 1938 cookbook “Tried and True,” and was intended to accompany ice cream. The recipe became so popular that it showed up on Betty Crocker’s influential radio program, further cementing its reputation as America’s go-to cookie. In 1939, Wakefield sold the rights to use her recipe and the Toll House name to Nestle.

How Many Chocolate Chip Cookies Are Consumed Each Year in America?

The chocolate chip cookie is so popular that seven billion cookies are eaten each year in the United States. That means most people eat over 1,000 cookies each and every year according to The Cravory. To say that chocolate chip is America's favorite cookie would be an understatement.

It's quite an honor to know that the cookie that we all love so much was founded right here in Massachusetts. My family regularly has cookies as part of our Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter gatherings. Every chocolate chip cookie that I have tried has been a hit. What's your favorite chocolate chip cookie? Homemade or store brand?

