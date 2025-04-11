America’s Favorite Department Store is Closing All Massachusetts Stores on the Same Day
Easter is right around the corner, and while many Massachusetts residents will be celebrating the April 20 holiday, not everyone will be observing the holiday.
Those who don't celebrate Easter may go on with the day like any other day. Of course, some businesses will be closed or have limited hours that day.
If you plan on doing some shopping on April 20, it's worth noting that Target will be closed, but Walmart will be open, with most locations operating with normal store hours.
America's Favorite Department Store Will Close All Massachusetts Stores for the Easter Holiday
JCPenney has been named America's Favorite Department Store by USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for the second year in a row (2024). The award recognizes JCPenney's commitment to great style, quality, and value, as well as the dedication of its employees.
If you plan on doing some shopping on Easter, make a note that JCPenney will be closed for the holiday. It's been reported that due to the Easter closure, the retailer will have extended store hours on April 18 and April 19.
JCPenney has eight locations in Massachusetts, and they will be closed on April 20.
Hadley
367 Russell St
Ste A
Hadley, MA 01035
STORE: (413) 586-5505
Holyoke
50 Holyoke St
Holyoke, MA 01040
STORE: (413) 536-3963
Leominster
100 Commercial Rd
Unit 180
Leominster, MA 01453
STORE: (978) 534-2440
Marlborough
573 Donald Lynch Blvd
Marlborough, MA 01752
STORE: (508) 624-6070
North Attleboro
1019 S Washington St
North Attleboro, MA 02760
STORE: (508) 699-6700
North Dartmouth
120 N Dartmouth Mall
North Dartmouth, MA 02747
STORE: (508) 997-1501
Peabody
210 Andover St
Peabody, MA 01960
STORE: (978) 977-3050
Wareham
2421 Cranberry Hwy
Ste 290
Wareham, MA 02571
STORE: (508) 273-0001
QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos?
LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist
Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus