Easter is right around the corner, and while many Massachusetts residents will be celebrating the April 20 holiday, not everyone will be observing the holiday.

Those who don't celebrate Easter may go on with the day like any other day. Of course, some businesses will be closed or have limited hours that day.

If you plan on doing some shopping on April 20, it's worth noting that Target will be closed, but Walmart will be open, with most locations operating with normal store hours.

America's Favorite Department Store Will Close All Massachusetts Stores for the Easter Holiday

JCPenney has been named America's Favorite Department Store by USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for the second year in a row (2024). The award recognizes JCPenney's commitment to great style, quality, and value, as well as the dedication of its employees.

If you plan on doing some shopping on Easter, make a note that JCPenney will be closed for the holiday. It's been reported that due to the Easter closure, the retailer will have extended store hours on April 18 and April 19.

JCPenney has eight locations in Massachusetts, and they will be closed on April 20.

Hadley

367 Russell St

Ste A

Hadley, MA 01035

STORE: (413) 586-5505

Holyoke

50 Holyoke St

Holyoke, MA 01040

STORE: (413) 536-3963

Leominster

100 Commercial Rd

Unit 180

Leominster, MA 01453

STORE: (978) 534-2440

Marlborough

573 Donald Lynch Blvd

Marlborough, MA 01752

STORE: (508) 624-6070

North Attleboro

1019 S Washington St

North Attleboro, MA 02760

STORE: (508) 699-6700

North Dartmouth

120 N Dartmouth Mall

North Dartmouth, MA 02747

STORE: (508) 997-1501

Peabody

210 Andover St

Peabody, MA 01960

STORE: (978) 977-3050

Wareham

2421 Cranberry Hwy

Ste 290

Wareham, MA 02571

STORE: (508) 273-0001

