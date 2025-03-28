America’s Favorite Easter Candy is Sold in Massachusetts

Many Massachusetts families will celebrate Easter, which is coming up on April 20. I have many fond memories of the holiday growing up. I enjoyed getting together with the family for a meal and catching up. Throughout the years, my family would rotate who would host Easter. This was done with many of the big-meal holidays to avoid stress and burnout from hosting consecutive holidays.

Get our free mobile app

I loved the idea of getting treats on Easter morning; who doesn't? Now and then, I would receive a toy, but the bulk of what waited for me on Easter morning was a basket full of goodies, including chocolate bunnies, Cadbury Creme Eggs, and many more sugary sweets. Easter felt like a warmup to Halloween.

As I started to reflect on Easters gone by, I started wondering what America's favorite Easter candy is, and I was a little surprised, but just a little, by the result. According to multiple websites, including Statista, Kroeger, and many others, the Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs candy has been the winner for a few years in a row, including 2023 and 2024. I would have assumed that jelly beans or chocolate bunnies would have been #1, but then again, those delightful eggs are addictive.

The great thing about Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs and all of these candies is they are easily accessible to purchase in Massachusetts. You can get them pretty much at any grocery or department store, whether it's Boston, Worcester, or Springfield; they're very easy to find. I hope I receive some in my basket this year.

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll