America’s Five Most Haunted Hotels Are Located in Massachusetts

Summer is over, fall has arrived and Halloween is only a few weeks away. That means hundreds of thousands of visitors flock to Massachusetts to enjoy spooky season at one of the most popular locations in the county. Of course, we're talking about Salem.

While Salem, Massachusetts can see over 100,000 visitors per day during the Halloween season, it's not the only spooky destination folks visit in the month of October.

Given the age and history of the state of Massachusetts, it's no surprise that it's home to numerous haunted locations and even a haunted road trip that will take you across the Commonwealth.

If you're really looking for a good scare this Halloween season, how about staying at one of the most haunted hotels in the United States? Well, Massachusetts has five of them.

Five of the World's Most Haunted Hotels are in Massachusetts

According to a recent ranking, five of the most haunted hotels in the country are located right here in Massachusetts.

U.S. News and World Reports recently compiled a list of the most haunted hotels in the United States, exploring paranormal activity, ghost stories, and unexpected guests. Five of the hotels highlighted are located throughout the state of Massachusetts.

Check out the list below:

Omni Parker House, Boston

The Omni Parker House, located in the center of downtown Boston within walking distance to Boston Common, bears the distinction of being the longest continuously operating hotel in the United States since 1855. As such, it has many stories to tell. The hotel's founder, Harvey Parker, has been said to roam the building, and some patrons have supposedly witnessed orbs floating down the hallways on the 10th floor. In addition to these peculiar sightings, past guests have reported hearing whispers, seeing odd shadows and smelling cigar smoke in the third-floor room of a former longtime resident - US News & World Reports

Hawthorne Hotel, Salem

Located in historic downtown Salem across from Salem Common, this grand structure is shrouded in mystery. Guests of the hotel have reported moving furniture, unexplained noises, ghost sightings, odd smells, and more. An unseen baby has been heard crying on the third floor, and some guests have even reported seeing the spirit of Bridget Bishop, the first woman executed in the witch trials, wandering through the hotel's halls. - US News & World Reports

Concord's Colonial Inn - Concord

Back in the 1770s, room 24 on the second floor was used as an operating room for wounded soldiers; now travelers reserve this very room in the hopes of witnessing its ghostly activities firsthand. Past guests have reported flickering lights, shadowy figures, and disembodied voices. These strange happenings extend to the rest of the hotel as well, with employees and guests spotting apparitions in the sitting room. - US News & World Reports

Red Lion Inn - Stockbridge

If you consider yourself an amateur ghost hunter, try to book a room on the fourth floor – it is considered particularly haunted. A young ghost girl is rumored to roam the halls here carrying flowers, along with a phantom man dressed in a top hat. Several paranormal experiences have supposedly occurred in room 301 as well: One guest reported that their bedsheet was tugged in the middle of the night, while another felt their toes being pulled on while they were asleep. Other visitors have described hearing disembodied voices and feeling cold spots. - US News & World Reports

Lizzie Borden House - Fall River

In the late 19th century, Abby and Andrew Borden were found brutally murdered in their home in Fall River, Massachusetts. The couple had been hacked to death with an ax, and investigators quickly accused their daughter, Lizzie Borden, of committing the heinous crime. Although she was acquitted, Lizzie Borden's story had already captivated the public and has since served as the inspiration for numerous films, television shows, and books.

The Historic Lizzie Borden House offers daily guided house tours; in the evening, courageous guests can partake in an outdoor ghost tour or roll up their sleeves for a hands-on ghost hunt of the first floor and basement. For even more of a thrill, stay overnight in the John V Morse Suite, the room where Abby Borden was found murdered in 1892. Past guests have reported witnessing objects moving on their own, hearing footsteps and disembodied voices, smelling strange odors, seeing apparitions, and more. - US News & World Reports