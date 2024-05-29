America’s Most Spectacular Beach House is Located in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a fantastic place to live and visit. From picturesque Cape Cod beaches to the iconic Boston skyline and west to the beautiful mountains of the Berkshires, Massachusetts truly has something for everyone.

While Massachusetts is one of the most populated states in the U.S. it also sees a significant amount of tourists and visitors annually. According to visitma.com, Massachusetts sees around 26.2 million domestic visitors, and 2.4 million international visitors annually. Direct spending from these visitors totaled over $10 BILLION in 2020, making it a huge driving force in the Massachusetts economy and generating $879.9 million in state and local tax revenue.

Given the number of visitors that flock to Massachusetts annually, tourism is an extremely viable industry. Expedia reports that almost 16,000 hotels in Massachusetts accommodate its almost 30 million visitors. Like the rest of the country in the past decade, the Bay State has seen an explosion of short-term and vacation rentals, perhaps no place more than Cape Cod.

Cape Cod rentals are a staple of summertime here in Massachusetts and the market is hotter than ever. Recently, Conde Naste, a premier travel and lifestyle publication, named a small Cape Cod rental as one of the best Airbnb Beach Houses in the nation.

Cape Cod Rental Named Best Airbnb Beach House in the United States

Located in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, this quaint one-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage was highlighted by Conde Naste as one of the best beach house short-term rentals in the nation.

According to the publication, the cottage feels brand new and features an updated marble and tile bathroom, a memory foam mattress, and lounge chairs on a shared deck.

Coastal cottages dot the seaside in Massachusetts, but one of our favorites is this home in Yarmouth. The intimate one-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage can accommodate up to two people. The bathroom has recently been renovated with marble and tile, and the exterior got a fresh coat of paint, too, making it look bright and new again. While there is only one bedroom, there is a pull-out couch with a memory foam mattress in the living room that can accommodate another person.

It's not only the home itself that piques their interest, this place is prime Cape real estate. Located on the famed Colonial Acres Beach, guests can lay in the sun or dive into the ocean, and all your beach essentials, from umbrellas to towels to chairs, are included with the rental.

Check out the entire listing here.