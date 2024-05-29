Massachusetts Bad-Breath Rapist on America’s Most Wanted List Arrested

A wanted Massachusetts rapist has been arrested after almost 20 years as a fugitive. On February 2, 2005, Tuen Lee broke into a co-worker's house and raped her, according to Massachusetts State Police. Quincy, Massachusetts Detectives investigated the Rape/Home Invasion and quickly identified and arrested Lee. Lee was ultimately identified by DNA and his horrible breath, which produced the nickname "The Bad Breath Rapist." The case went to trial at Norfolk Superior and after two days of deliberation the jury came back with guilty on all charges, but Lee fled the state upon the guilty verdict.

For decades, the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) Metro Team and Quincy PD detectives put hundreds of hours into attempting to locate Lee. There were multiple media campaigns, including several appearances on America's Most Wanted, however it wasn't until earlier this year that investigators caught the break they needed in a case that seemed to have gone cold.

New information broke the case wide open. An address for Lee was developed in Diablo, California. Further investigation showed that the multi-million dollar residence was owned by a female flower shop owner. Open-source intelligence provided investigators with images of an individual on social media that they believed was Lee.

On May 28, 2024, VFAS Metro, the United States Marshals Service Boston, and Quincy PD linked up with the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force of Northern California. Surveillance officers observed a male and female leave the residence in Diablo and enter a vehicle and a motor vehicle stop was conducted by Danville Police.

Lee initially provided a fake name but ultimately confessed when pressed about his true identity. Fingerprints confirmed his identity. His female companion, after 15 years of being together in California, never knew who he really was. He was transported to Danville PD for booking and will be held pending his rendition to Massachusetts.