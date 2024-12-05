America’s ‘Top Burger’ Joint Has 94 Mass. Locations

I have been singing Wendy's praises for years. Those delicious square burgers never seem to be undercooked or overcooked, just right all the time. There was a time when I was getting a Dave's Double everyday, albeit plain. I don't like all of the other toppings it normally comes with.

There used to be a Wendy's across from the local high school here in western Massachusetts in the early aughts. Imagine that? Perfect for greasy high schoolers to enjoy some a burger and fries for lunch.

Wendy's comes in number 1 in the U.S. for burger chain restaurants

Massachusetts has 94 locations of Wendy's. The company recently made headlines saying that they were closing a bunch of underperforming stores, but at the same time opening a bunch of locations as well. Wendy's has opened about 500 stores in the last two years.

Wendy's was founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 1969 and a year later, owner Dave Thomas changed the way customers received their food with the introduction of the modern pick-up window. The chain has long differentiated itself with its quality ingredients and value menu, with items available for 99 cents. Wendy's is best known for its square, fresh-never-frozen burgers, and signature Frosty dessert—it's up to you whether to dip your fries in it or not.

Wendy's also loves serving up spicy chicken and Frosty's

Wendy's is also know for their spicy chicken sandwiches and their ice cream treats, 'the frosty'. They used to offer just vanilla and chocolate, however, the orange cream addition was popular over the summer time.

