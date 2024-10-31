America’s Worst Cookie Brand is Sold in Massachusetts

Massachusetts and cookies go hand in hand. After all the chocolate chip cookie was founded in Whitman, Massachusetts by Ruth Graves Wakefield in the late 1930s.

While taste and texture are something that most of us use as a judging tool for selecting our favorite cookies there are many cookie brands that you'll want to avoid for various reasons.

Which Cookie Brands Should Massachusetts Shoppers Avoid?

24/7 Wall St. released a list of the 17 worst cookie brands to avoid. Today we take a look at the the top three brands on the list. These three brands are sold in Massachusetts. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in between these brands are available to purchase in Massachusetts. I have to say that I completely disagree with two out of the top three but let's see what the 24/7 Wall St. says about them.

Taking the #3 spot of worst cookie brands to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. is Oreo Mega Stuf. We're already off to a disagreement. The site says adding more cream to the cookie does you no favors and the taste is too sweet and inconsistent. I couldn't disagree more. Oreo is one of my cookie brands and the cream does enhance my enjoyment of the classic cookie. That's just me. What do you think?

BelVita Crunchy Cranberry Orange breakfast cookies take the #2 spot on the list. 24/7 Wall St. gives a variety of reasons for the brand landing so close to the top of the list including staleness, not being a great breakfast option that fills you up, and bad taste. I have never had these cookies before but I'm not excited to try a cookie that incorporates cranberry and orange as the flavor. However, you may have the opposite opinion.

Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies is the #1 worst brand of cookies to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. I couldn't disagree more. I'll share my thoughts in a moment but the site says the size, bland taste, texture, and grease are the contributing factors to the treat being the worst brand of cookies on the market. I love the taste so much that I have to keep the cookies out of my home out of fear that I will eat the entire box. They are my favorite cookies on the market. Check out all 17 brands on the list by going here.

