Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches, to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive Michelin-starred dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palette and budget in Massachusetts.

While there are plenty of award-winning restaurants in Massachusetts, there are some not-so-great ones as well. Unfortunately, we're not just talking about food people don't care for, some of the less-than-stellar eateries in Massachusetts have run into issues with the Board of Health.

One restaurant in western Massachusetts was recently shut down by local health inspectors and it appears the closure could be permanent.

This Amherst, Massachusetts Was Recently Shut Down By The Board of Health

A once popular Asian eatery in Amherst, Massachusetts was shut down by health inspectors after it was cited for multiple violations. Oriental Flavor was shut down at a board of health meeting last month according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. The violations stem from a surprise inspection in May of this year.

Employees eating and drinking in food preparation areas, using the same sink for food and hand washing, and improperly sanitizing surfaces are among the 11 violations discovered during the May inspection.

According to reports, a follow-up inspection a week later showed that 13 violations remained and the final visit on Oct. 9 still showed 10 violations, half related to food handling and preparation.

Although the suspension of the restaurant's license to operate is technically temporary, based on social media, the restaurant's Google listing, and several phone calls made to the establishment, it appears it is still closed over a month later. Comments online speculate the closure could be permanent.