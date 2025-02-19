Animal Cruelty Law Takes Effect In Mass.

Massachusetts has banned the declawing of cats as of last month. People have been known to declaw their cats to prevent sometimes harmful and dangerous scratches to humans in the home and things like their carpets and couches.

What people don't understand sometimes or frankly don't seem to care about is its cruel nature and that it does more harm than good.

Declawing is the amputation of the last bone of each toe on a cat’s paw. It would be like cutting off your finger at the last knuckle. The standard method of declawing is amputating with a scalpel or guillotine clipper. -humanesociety.org

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media loading...

Declawing cats can cause paw pain, tissue death, as well as pain in other parts of the feline. Claws can grow back abnormally if the procedure isn't done correctly.

The law bans cat declawing in Massachusetts, except in rare situations of medical necessity, such as a cancer in the nail bed or other conditions that jeopardize the cat’s health.

Cat declawing is an invasive surgical operation that is akin to amputating the last knuckle of a human finger. Declawing can cause lifelong medical issues for cats, including permanent disability, nerve damage, chronic back pain, and lameness. -aldf.org

What is the fine for illegally declawing cats in Massachusetts?

First offense: $1000

Second offense: $1500

Third offense and subsequent: $2500

Your cat's claw is not a toenail. It is actually closely adhered to the bone. So closely adhered that to remove the claw, the last bone of your the cat's claw has to be removed. Declawing is actually an amputation of the last joint of your cat's "toes". When you envision that, it becomes clear why declawing is not a humane act. -declawing.com

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings , released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 100 most popular dog breeds in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker