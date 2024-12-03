Here are Over 20 Unique Animals You Can Legally Have as Pets in Massachusetts

Here are Over 20 Unique Animals You Can Legally Have as Pets in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has some strict laws including a few animals that you can't legally have as pets in the Bay State but did you know there are over 20 animals you can take out of the wild and keep as pets in Massachusetts? Of course, there are some laws that you'll have to adhere to if choosing to have any of these animals as pets but some of these could make some fun additions to your family. The following is a list of 23 wild animals that are perfectly fine to have as pets in the Bay State per Massachusetts law.

23 Wild Animals You Can Have as Pets in Massachusetts

As you can see, all of these animals are either reptiles or amphibians. It's worth noting you cannot barter, sell, or exchange them. Again, you can have them for pet purposes only.

How Many of Each Animal Can You Have as a Pet in Massachusetts?

According to Massachusetts law, you can have two of each from the list no matter where you live including Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and everywhere in between. If you're using any of the wild animals for scientific or other non-pet activities you may need to obtain a permit.

