Another Weekend, Another Massachusetts Spot Where You Can Get Randomly Pulled Over
I know I've mentioned this numerous times before, but when I was younger and more foolhardy, I had two car crashes here in Massachusetts that should have left me in worse condition than I ended up being in.
I could have ended up dead both times, and thank my lucky stars that no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved. Needless to say, I changed my ways after that, but some never get that opportunity, sadly.
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced a sobriety checkpoint this Friday.
The MSP is giving advance notice of these checkpoints to hopefully reduce fear and anxiety due to inconveniences to motorists. Also, the Massachusetts State Police wanted to stress to motorists that safety will most definitely be assured.
According to the Mass State Police's media statement, the checkpoint:
...will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.
The Mass State Police wants the general public to be aware of these sobriety checkpoints to perhaps give pause to a driver who has been drinking or otherwise impairing themselves to think about giving up the car keys.
The sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for Hampden County this Friday, April 17, continuing into Saturday, April 18. Keep that in mind if you're going to be out and about partying. Make sure you have a designated driver.
When it comes to alcohol and/or drugs and driving, make the smart choice. And be careful out there. For more info on the sobriety checkpoints, visit the Mass State Police's Facebook page here.
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