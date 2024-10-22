Another Popular Mass. Retailer To Close

Listeners of Slater & Marjo in the Morning may have heard us joking about my friend who is absolutely devastated about the news she recently learned. During a routine trip to Staples in Pittsfield, MA she was alerted to the news of their upcoming closing.

My office supply obsessed self is heartbroken today. Staples in cloooosing!!! -Patty Barnaby on Facebook in Massachusetts.

Staples will close its Pittsfield, MA location on Dec. 14, 2024

The sole remaining Staples location in Berkshire County in Great Barrington, MA will remain open.

I had a chance to pop into the store today on Hubbard Ave. and witnessed the store to be certainly less stocked than usual with some clearance signs and sections highlighting discounted product.

One of the employees had told me that "the lease was not being renewed", when I asked her if this was a Staples corporate issue.

The office supply and electronics store, which also provides printing, travel and recycling services, has been operating at Berkshire Crossing Shopping Center since its opening in 1995. The store’s closure in December will be preceded by clearance sales to reduce its inventory -berkshireeagle.com

There are currently has 50 locations of Staples in Massachusetts. Besides office supplies like paper and pens, Staples is a popular place to get signs made and return Amazon packages. The Westfield, MA location closed up last year.

