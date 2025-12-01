My Fiancé Pranked Me With $1,000 Worth of Rocks and I Fell for It

Picture this: Thanksgiving dinner wraps up, the family's relaxing, and out of nowhere my fiancé presents her sister with a wrapped gift. I'm confused. When did she go shopping? What's the occasion?

Her sister opens the box, gasps, and pulls out... a rock. Not a gemstone. Not a crystal. A literal decorative piece of granite with a flat bottom.

"I've been wanting one of these!" she exclaims, turning it over in her hands like it's a precious artifact. She starts planning where it'll go on her mantle.

Now, my fiancé is a spender. We all know it. She knows it. So when someone asks how much it cost and she casually says "$350," I freeze. My brain short-circuits. Three hundred and fifty dollars. For a rock.

But wait - it gets worse.

She bought two more. One for her mom. One for her aunt. Nearly $1,000 spent on decorative granite stones from Anthropologie, a store I know absolutely nothing about.

I'm sitting there doing mental math, trying to figure out how to gently bring up our budget later without ruining Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, everyone's admiring these rocks like they're fine art. I'm questioning reality. Is this what rich people buy? Are decorative rocks a thing now?

I made it through the entire weekend believing this. Four days of thinking my fiancé dropped a grand on rocks.

Then yesterday, after we have a disagreement on Christmas spending and how much she spends on things I think are ridiculous, she finally cracks. "It was a prank," she says, laughing. The rocks? From our back yard. Her sister? In on it the whole time. The TikTok trend of people pretending Anthropologie's overpriced décor is worth buying? She weaponized it against me.

The worst part? It worked. Because when your fiancé is a known spender, $350 rocks are somehow... believable.

Well played, honey. Well played.