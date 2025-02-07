Apparently Everybody Is Moving To This Spot In Upstate New York

If you own a home in America, you're probably checking in on it's current value as often as you can. Your home's value can add to a great retirement someday or make you some quick cash especially if you're in a hot housing market.

During the pandemic, certain rural areas saw an increase in home values, in particular The Berkshires, MA. As the exodus from New York city was happening to escape the virus, home values soared in the years following especially if home supply was low as it was here in Berkshire County.

Buffalo, NY

The city of Buffalo is said to be the hottest real estate in the U.S. for 2025.

The economy of Buffalo has improved greatly over the last 10 years and the homes are affordable. Despite the harsh winters, people want to buy in Buffalo, NY.

Buffalo is predicted by Zillow to have the hottest housing market in the United States.It has topped the list thanks to having the most new jobs per new home permitted. Additionally sellers held strong negotiations advantage throughout last year, Zillow's market heat index found. -nbcnewyork.com

The top 5 hottest real estate markets in America in terms of residential housing:

Indianapolis, IN

Providence, RI

Hartford, CT

Philadelphia, PA

The average price of a home in Buffalo, NY is $260,000 according to Zillow.

New jobs often mean new residents, which raises competition and drives up prices unless builders can match the additional demand. Buffalo has the most new jobs per new home permitted — a key component that’s kept Buffalo at the top of the list for two years running, along with expected appreciation. -zillow.com

