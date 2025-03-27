Popular Chain Restaurant Will Be Open on Easter in Massachusetts

Many Massachusetts families will be getting together for a family meal on Easter Sunday. The holiday falls on April 20 this year. When looking at the calendar, Easter seems like it's late this year compared to others, but the holiday will be here before you know it.

Get our free mobile app

With a holiday like Easter, if you're hosting it, you're probably already aware of all the prep that goes into making the day and meal a success. Not only do you have to buy the main dish, whether it's ham, turkey, or something else, but you have to make sure you gather all of the side dishes, desserts, and appetizers and then you have to cook the meal. In addition, if there are kids in your family, you have to make sure Easter baskets are ready. This means you have to coordinate with the Easter Bunny for delivery. On top of all that, you have to have your home company ready.

Preparing a holiday meal like Easter can be exhausting. Hopefully, you have some help from family and friends to pull it off successfully. I remember when I was growing up, members of my family would rotate years for hosting the holiday so it wouldn't be the responsibility of the same person for consecutive years in a row. I always thought that was fair.

If you want to skip the hosting duties and home-cooked meal this year there are a few chain restaurants that will be open in Massachusetts that you and the family can visit and have the cooking done for you. This way, people can pick what they want to eat from the menu, and the pressure is off your shoulders.

One of the big chains that many people love is Applebee's. According to the restaurant's website, Applebee's will be open on Easter Sunday. It's worth noting that some locations may have reduced hours or special schedules on major holidays, including Easter. It's always a good idea to call ahead.

Applebee's has 24 locations in Massachusetts, including Pittsfield, Worcester, and Springfield. You can view the entire list of Massachusetts locations on the chain's website. Some other restaurants that will be open on Easter Sunday include Cracker Barrel, Denny's, Olive Garden, and Outback.

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Here's the signature side dish from each state Stacker researched U.S. trends and cultural influences to determine the signature side dish from all 50 states that everyone should try once. Gallery Credit: Stacker