AR-15 Used In Robbery Of Mass. Walmart
A suspect is being held without bail and facing multiple charges stemming from an early morning robbery at a North Adams, MA Walmart Supercenter.
An AR-15 was in the duffel bag he demanded the clerk put the money in
Just after 7:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, a masked male approached the service desk and looked to purchase some items when he demanded money from the clerk. The man put a duffel bag containing an AR-15 pistol on the counter, said the Walmart employee.
Austin Mayhew, 35, of Bennington, VT was arrested following a high speed pursuit with police officers in a stolen truck after the robbery took place where he made off with about $5400.
The suspect was found in possession of a duffle bag containing an AR-15 pistol, with a 30 round high-capacity magazine containing 17 rounds. The suspect took approximately $5,400.00 in cash from Walmart which was recovered. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Bennington, VT. -North Adams Police Department
An off-duty police officer witnessed the robbery
LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world
Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale