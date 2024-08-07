AR-15 Used In Robbery Of Mass. Walmart

A suspect is being held without bail and facing multiple charges stemming from an early morning robbery at a North Adams, MA Walmart Supercenter.

An AR-15 was in the duffel bag he demanded the clerk put the money in

Just after 7:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, a masked male approached the service desk and looked to purchase some items when he demanded money from the clerk. The man put a duffel bag containing an AR-15 pistol on the counter, said the Walmart employee.

Austin Mayhew, 35, of Bennington, VT was arrested following a high speed pursuit with police officers in a stolen truck after the robbery took place where he made off with about $5400.

The suspect was found in possession of a duffle bag containing an AR-15 pistol, with a 30 round high-capacity magazine containing 17 rounds. The suspect took approximately $5,400.00 in cash from Walmart which was recovered. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Bennington, VT. -North Adams Police Department 

The charges associated with this incident include, but are not limited to:

Massachusetts Generals Laws
Chapter 265, § 17 (Armed Robbery while Masked)
Chapter 265, § 18B (Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony)
Chapter 269, § 10G (Armed Career Criminal)
Chapter 269, § J, EE, TT (Firearm, Ammunition, Loaded Firearm possession without License)
Chapter 266, § 28 (Larceny of Motor Vehicle)
Chapter 265, § 13A (Assault & Battery)
Chapter 90, § 24 (Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle)
Chapter 90, § 25 (Failure to Stop for Police)
Chapter 268, § 32 (Resisting Arrest)

An off-duty police officer witnessed the robbery

As a witness to this incident this morning while shopping, the Walmart employees did an amazing job staying calm. NAPD was in pursuit of the guy not 10 seconds after his vehicle left property. Job well job to the patrolman on duty, as well as the Dispatcher who quickly relayed the info to them. -Officer Darren Derby (Pittsfield Police).

