Another Massachusetts Town Just Banned Gas Powered Leaf Blowers

While most folks this time of year are counting down the days until summer, you've got to admit fall is the best time of the year to live in, or visit Massachusetts. Warm days and cool nights, breathtaking fall foliage, apple orchards and pumpkin patches, and amazing seasonal farm-to-table cuisine.

Besides the picturesque weather, the fall season also means it's time to get your lawn ready for winter, and for most Massachusetts residents, that means taking care of all those leaves. While some people loathe the work, some folks love working in the yard.

Regardless of whether you hate or love lawn care, some communities in Massachusetts are changing regulations surrounding what you can use to take care of your lawn. We're talking about gas-powered leaf blowers.

According to MassPIRG (Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group) "lawn and garden equipment produced roughly 615,000 tons of carbon dioxide in Massachusetts in 2020, comparable to the pollution emitted by 135,000 automobiles." Research also shows that jets on leaf blowers can stir up pollen, mold, animal feces, heavy metals, and chemicals like herbicides and pesticides.

While pollution from this equipment is the number one concern for folks in the state, the noise pollution from gas-powered leaf blowers is also a concern as units can create noise up to 100 decibels.

While there are no state-wide regulations banning gas-powered leafblowers, there are a growing number of Massachusetts cities and towns placing local restrictions on the motorized lawn care tools.

One Massachusetts town just completed the final step in the phasing out of gas powered leaf blowers.

A process that began in 2022, the town of Arlington, Massachusetts approved a bylaw allowing for the gradual phase-out gas powered leaf blowers. The initial phase ran March 15, 2023 to December 30, 2024, which introduced seasonal bans on the use of GPLBs by commercial operators in Arlington, as well as restrictions on commercial use during certain times of day, and days of the week. The second phase went live just about a year ago on March 15, 2025, and included a permanent ban on the use of GPLBs by commercial operators in Arlington.

The final phase goes into effect on March 15, 2026, and includes a permanent ban on the use of GPLBs by any operator, including private residents in Arlington. Electric leaf blowers can be operated by commercial businesses and residents Monday through Friday between 7:30 am - 6:00 pm, and Saturdays, Sundays, and Holidays between 8:00 am - 4:00 pm