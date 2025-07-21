1 Arrested In Pittsfield, MA Bank Robbery

The Pittsfield Police Department officers and investigators responded to a reported armed robbery at Berkshire Bank, 66 West Street around 9:00 a.m. Monday morning.

No injuries occurred. The suspect allegedly passed a note to a teller, displayed a knife, and fled with cash.

Following the investigation, 38-year-old Pittsfield resident James Scales IV was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery While Masked, according to a press release sent by The Pittsfield Police Department.

Additional charges may be filed, and Scales is scheduled for arraignment in Berkshire District Court on Tuesday, July 22.

The PPD’s patrol division, detective bureau, and crime scene services conducted the investigation and arrest.

The PPD acknowledges the bank employees and civilian witnesses for their composure and critical information, which significantly aided the investigation.

