From 35 to 42: The Army’s Quietly Expanding Who It Can Call Up

If you're under 42 years old, the U.S. Army may now want you.

That's not a typo.

Starting April 20th, the Army is raising its maximum enlistment age from 35 to 42. The change was quietly published in Army Regulation 601-210 just last week, and it takes effect next month. It brings the Army in line with the Air Force and Space Force, which already accept recruits up to age 42. -foxla.com

Why the change? The Army cited a need to expand its recruiting pool and tap into the "older labor market" - people with existing technical skills and leadership experience. But the timing is hard to ignore. The update comes as the U.S. has been conducting military operations against Iran, and the Pentagon has deployed thousands of additional troops to the Middle East in recent weeks.

Marijuana rule change

There's another change buried in the same regulation: recruits with a single prior conviction for marijuana possession no longer need a formal waiver to enlist. Officials say it reflects changing state laws and is meant to speed up the processing of qualified candidates.

Is there a draft coming? As of now, no. But the White House hasn't taken it off the table. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier this month that President Trump "does not remove options off the table" when asked directly about reinstating the draft.

What we do know is that beginning December 18th of this year, the Selective Service will be required to automatically register all eligible males ages 18 to 25, meaning young men won't need to sign up themselves. The government will do it for them.

For anyone in Berkshire County with a son, a husband, or a brother in that age range, this is worth knowing.