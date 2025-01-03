Auto Parts Retailer In Mass. Closing 700 Stores

When news spreads that a new business is opening in western Massachusetts, it's often followed up with, "which is it, a pot shop or another auto parts store?"

The irony here is that a major auto parts retailer announced last month that it will be closing hundreds of stores.

Car parts retailers must do well, because they seem to be everywhere. Auto Zone, Advanced Auto Parts and O'Reilly's, just to name a few. These are well researched national companies who build in areas where they'll likely thrive despite competition.

Advance Auto Parts closing 700 stores

The reduction will result in closing roughly 500 corporate-owned stores plus about 200 independently operated locations. The company did not immediately provide a full list of locations set to close. -cnn.com

Massachusetts currently operates 87 locations of Advance Auto Parts in the commonwealth.

Slater and Marjo were discussing the Massachusetts closings last week's radio show.

The Advance Auto Parts store in North Adams, MA and Pittsfield, MA as well are closing in February of 2025 according to the Berkshire Eagle.

Stores are running huge discounts on products with the exclusion of car batteries.

Not all stores are underperforming at the 100 year old retail chain, but store closures are a must in order to simplify business models. Other specific locations besides Pittsfield and North Adams are not yet known as of this writing.

What are the most common car parts purchased?

Brake pads, brake rotors, air filters, oil filters, spark plugs, windshield wipers, lubricants, tires, alternators, radiators, fuel pumps, starters, shocks or struts.

