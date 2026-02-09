Massachusetts doesn't fare well when it comes to emergency room wait times.

Get our free mobile app

When you have to go to the ER, there's nothing worse than waiting a long time to see a doctor and or medical team. I remember there were times when a friend of mine had to go to the emergency room, and it seemed like he was waiting forever before he was seen.

Luckily, I haven't been admitted to the ER often; the few times I have, I was taken care of pretty quickly. This could be because our ERs in Berkshire County do a decent job in getting you in when you need to see someone, at least that's my experience. However, Massachusetts as a whole has some work to do because the Bay State's ER wait times are very long, at least according to a recentstudy.

Massachusetts' Average ER Wait Time is Over 3 Hours

A new analysis by the health insurance experts at Compare the Market finds that the U.S. has the lowest number of hospitals, per capita, in the world - just 1.84 per 100,000 citizens. This places the U.S. behind countries like Chile (1.85) and Thailand (1.89). This shortage of hospital options contributes to long emergency room wait times. According to the study, along with information from World Population Review, Massachusetts ranks 3rd in the nation for long wait times...over three hours (189 minutes to be exact).

The two states that edged out Massachusetts are Delaware (#2) with 195 minutes and Maryland with 228 minutes (almost 4 hours). How long have you waited in the emergency room, and what state were you in?

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll