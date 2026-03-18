Massachusetts Skyrocketing Gas Prices By County, Where Does Yours Stack Up?

Massachusetts is a great place to live for a multitude of reasons. Not only is it a beautiful state, but Massachusetts ranks high in public education, health care, job market, and cost of living.

While the cost of living certainly increases the closer you get to the Boston metro area, folks can still seek more affordable homes and costs in the western part of the state.

One cost that continues to plague not only Massachusetts residents but people nationwide, is the cost of gasoline.

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Back in 2022, Massachusetts saw gas prices reach historic highs, with prices topping out at over five dollars a gallon.

In March of 2026, folks across the nation saw a surge in gas prices which many experts attribute to the current war in Iran. Since the conflict began, gas prices have rose an average of 70 to 80 cents per gallon.

As of March 18, 2026, the average gas price in the U.S. is $3.84 per gallon, which is slightly higher than the current average in Massachusetts, currently sitting at $3.59 per gallon, according to AAA.

The Current Average Gas Prices in Massachusetts by County

While prices have skyrocketed every across the state, there are areas across Massachusetts paying significantly more or less than the national average. Here's a county by county breakdown:

Bristol County - $3.52

Plymouth County - $3.55

Hamden County - $3.65

Barnstable County - $3.56

Franklin County - $3.56

Norfolk County - $3.58

Berkshire County - $3.59

Worcester County - $3.59

Essex County - $3.62

Middlesex County - $3.62

Hampshire County - $3.62

Suffolk County - $3.74

Dukes County - $4.59

Nantucket County - $4.96