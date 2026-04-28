The Bears are Definitely Out in Berkshire County (5 photos)

Berkshire County has been treated to some great weather. It's the end of April, and the days have become warmer and longer. Spring is in full swing, and folks are taking advantage of all the season has to offer. Some residents are already running their grills while others are mowing their lawns (I feel so behind as my lawnmower is in the shop).

Another indicator that spring has arrived in the Berkshires is the fact that the black bears have returned to backyards and residential neighborhoods. This past Sunday, I was taking care of some house chores when my wife rushed over to tell me that there was a black bear in our backyard. I grabbed my phone and snapped some photos as the bear made its way into my neighbor's yard.

While I enjoyed taking photos of the bear, I'm glad I had nothing in my yard that would make the bear become a nuisance. All of my trash cans are shut tight in the garage and I don't have any bird feeders or food scraps anywhere on my property. I simply took some photos, and the bear moved on.

Backyard Bear in the Berkshires This bear was roaming around, more than likely looking for food. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

Remember, while it's fun to take photos of bears, only do so if you are at a safe distance. This bear was very far away from me, and I was close to a door where I could enter my home if needed.

Have you seen any bears out and about in the Berkshires? If you have, and you have photos, we would love to see them. You can send them to us via our app, which you can access below.

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